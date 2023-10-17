 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Blazing Sails update for 17 October 2023

Blazing Sails Update v2.0.8.3

Share · View all patches · Build 12457433 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ahoy pirates. We've got another update for you which finally brings back items. We sincerely apologize for everyone who had Steam items that couldn't access them in the last few days. But they're back! We're currently also working on bringing back XP and item drops. Stay tuned! Below are the patch notes:

Blazing Sails Update v2.0.8.3 Highlights:

-Bottle stuck on hand
-Deathzone invisible / timer stuck at 360
-Players get put in rogue shipless teams when joining a custom BR match after pre-game
-Username and markers always green instead of team player color
-Crew UI (top left) shows incorrect ship name
-Party UI member widget not centered on player
-Ships spawns too close together
-Compass Amulet makes no sound
-Weapon shows in hand when climbing ladder
-Winning screen appears mid-game when team not defeated yet
-DLCs working
-Improved ship speed consistency

Set sail and enjoy the update! 🏴‍☠️🔥

Changed files in this update

Blazing Sails Content Depot 1158941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link