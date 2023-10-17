Ahoy pirates. We've got another update for you which finally brings back items. We sincerely apologize for everyone who had Steam items that couldn't access them in the last few days. But they're back! We're currently also working on bringing back XP and item drops. Stay tuned! Below are the patch notes:

Blazing Sails Update v2.0.8.3 Highlights:

-Bottle stuck on hand

-Deathzone invisible / timer stuck at 360

-Players get put in rogue shipless teams when joining a custom BR match after pre-game

-Username and markers always green instead of team player color

-Crew UI (top left) shows incorrect ship name

-Party UI member widget not centered on player

-Ships spawns too close together

-Compass Amulet makes no sound

-Weapon shows in hand when climbing ladder

-Winning screen appears mid-game when team not defeated yet

-DLCs working

-Improved ship speed consistency

Set sail and enjoy the update! 🏴‍☠️🔥