Patch note for ver 1.0.0!

Bug fix:

Fixed a glitch that occurs under certain conditions in the arena.

-Saved data with the glitch will be restored by loading the data.

Fixed an issue that could cause an error in some sub-quests.

Fixed an issue where sub-NPC attacks would sometimes not hit the enemy.

Fixed an issue when loading old saved data.

Thanks for the bug reports on Steam and Discord!

Have a happy slow life!

