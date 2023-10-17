Patch note for ver 1.0.0!
Bug fix:
- Fixed a glitch that occurs under certain conditions in the arena.
-Saved data with the glitch will be restored by loading the data.
- Fixed an issue that could cause an error in some sub-quests.
- Fixed an issue where sub-NPC attacks would sometimes not hit the enemy.
- Fixed an issue when loading old saved data.
Thanks for the bug reports on Steam and Discord!
Have a happy slow life!
Changed files in this update