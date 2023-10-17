 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Slow living with Princess update for 17 October 2023

Patch Note

Share · View all patches · Build 12457425 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch note for ver 1.0.0!

Bug fix:

  • Fixed a glitch that occurs under certain conditions in the arena.
    -Saved data with the glitch will be restored by loading the data.
  • Fixed an issue that could cause an error in some sub-quests.
  • Fixed an issue where sub-NPC attacks would sometimes not hit the enemy.
  • Fixed an issue when loading old saved data.

Thanks for the bug reports on Steam and Discord!
Have a happy slow life!

Please follow us on Twitter for the latest news!
We also have an official Discord server. Please join and let us know your opinions!

Changed files in this update

PJ_1 Content Depot 1581801
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link