SYNCED update for 17 October 2023

Patch Notes 1.0.124

Attention Runners,

Below is a list of fixes and optimizations implemented in the latest update:

  • Fixed an issue causing Supernova to deal incorrect damage
  • Fixed an issue where bullets fired from Supernova would occasionally disappear
  • Fixed an issue where pumpkin head monsters would become stuck outside walls
  • Disabled the spawning of pumpkin head monsters in Endless mode
  • Fixed an issue where some players couldn't see the Halloween decorations when they first entered Haven
  • Fixed an issue where the Elite Run countdown ended prematurely
  • Fixed an issue where two countdowns would appear after the 19th wave in Salvage Run

Please log out of the game and close/restart your client to ensure the update applies correctly.

The SYNCED team

