Patch Notes 1.0.124

Attention Runners,
Below is a list of fixes and optimizations implemented in the latest update:
- Fixed an issue causing Supernova to deal incorrect damage
- Fixed an issue where bullets fired from Supernova would occasionally disappear
- Fixed an issue where pumpkin head monsters would become stuck outside walls
- Disabled the spawning of pumpkin head monsters in Endless mode
- Fixed an issue where some players couldn't see the Halloween decorations when they first entered Haven
- Fixed an issue where the Elite Run countdown ended prematurely
- Fixed an issue where two countdowns would appear after the 19th wave in Salvage Run
Please log out of the game and close/restart your client to ensure the update applies correctly.
The SYNCED team
Changed depots in synced_debug_trunk branch