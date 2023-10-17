Patch Notes 1.0.124

Share · View all patches · Build 12457408 · Last edited 17 October 2023 – 07:06:04 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Attention Runners,

Below is a list of fixes and optimizations implemented in the latest update:

Fixed an issue causing Supernova to deal incorrect damage

Fixed an issue where bullets fired from Supernova would occasionally disappear

Fixed an issue where pumpkin head monsters would become stuck outside walls

Disabled the spawning of pumpkin head monsters in Endless mode

Fixed an issue where some players couldn't see the Halloween decorations when they first entered Haven

Fixed an issue where the Elite Run countdown ended prematurely

Fixed an issue where two countdowns would appear after the 19th wave in Salvage Run

Please log out of the game and close/restart your client to ensure the update applies correctly.

The SYNCED team

