Share · View all patches · Build 12457384 · Last edited 17 October 2023 – 02:32:07 UTC by Wendy

V5-3476 changelog

Fixed the bug that roles could not log in properly in some cases

Fixed a bug that could not be controlled due to abnormal character status after [Demon Soul Altar] went offline

Optimize frame rate performance {further testing}

Adjust the Heart Method Sorting Rules by Grade-> Reinforcement Level