October 16 - Live Patch Notes

Added some festive decor around the main hub

Some sounds had to be removed due to issues with copyright (I bought them off of the asset store but they may have been pirated by the producer).

Many of you may have heard about the recent news of Unity's current unstable situation. As it stands right now I'm considering my options thoroughly as to whether I should continue to maintain this game on Unity, Jump ship to Unreal, or be completely full proof and move to Godot. Right now I've been learning both alternative options as of late hence why I haven't been able to update the game as much.

On one hand Unreal makes it super simple to do online play since by default, any game made in Unreal is by default a multiplayer game, it's just that with single player experiences, you can't connect to other people, outside of that it maintains all of it's client server functionality. On the other hand, Godot is open source, making it resistant to unforeseen policy changes done by engine authors. I'm enjoying learning both, I find them pretty fun to use so I'll keep the option open.

Outside of that, I've thrown down some halloween decor in the lobby, I hope you guys enjoy your halloween and stay safe.