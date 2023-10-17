 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Memories: Millennium Girl update for 17 October 2023

Memories: Millennium Girl 1.0.34 Version Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12457332 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ꉂ☻ᵎᵎᵎ Hey, my dear brothers and sisters!
I've made something special so we can have even more fun together!
Come take a look, hehe.

[Item Balance Adjustment]

  1. The prices of seasonal clothing items have been lowered.
    (1) Spring dress
    (2) Summer dress
    (3) Autumn sweater
    (4) Winter clothes

[Social Balance Adjustment]

  1. Conditions have been adjusted to ensure that Olivia's social event and other story events proceed smoothly without conflicting with each other.
  2. The late-game conditions for Olivia's social event have been reduced.

[Bug Fixes]

  1. Unnatural dialogue sequences in some events have been corrected.
    (1) Events related to the black magician
    (2) Charmant social events
  2. Fixed the issue where the 4th social event for Barea was not appearing correctly.
  3. Corrected the issue where martial arts-related content was not appearing in the letter ending.

[Other Changes]

  1. A total of 33 cutscenes have been added to job endings, social interactions, and scheduled events.

Love you all, MUAH! 😘💋💋

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2263981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link