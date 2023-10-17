Memories: Millennium Girl 1.0.34 Version Patch Notes

ꉂ☻ᵎᵎᵎ Hey, my dear brothers and sisters!

I've made something special so we can have even more fun together!

Come take a look, hehe.

[Item Balance Adjustment]

The prices of seasonal clothing items have been lowered.

(1) Spring dress

(2) Summer dress

(3) Autumn sweater

(4) Winter clothes

[Social Balance Adjustment]

Conditions have been adjusted to ensure that Olivia's social event and other story events proceed smoothly without conflicting with each other. The late-game conditions for Olivia's social event have been reduced.

[Bug Fixes]

Unnatural dialogue sequences in some events have been corrected.

(1) Events related to the black magician

(2) Charmant social events Fixed the issue where the 4th social event for Barea was not appearing correctly. Corrected the issue where martial arts-related content was not appearing in the letter ending.

[Other Changes]

A total of 33 cutscenes have been added to job endings, social interactions, and scheduled events.

Love you all, MUAH! 😘💋💋