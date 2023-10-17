Memories: Millennium Girl 1.0.34 Version Patch Notes

ꉂ☻ᵎᵎᵎ Hey, my dear brothers and sisters!
I've made something special so we can have even more fun together!
Come take a look, hehe.
[Item Balance Adjustment]
- The prices of seasonal clothing items have been lowered.
(1) Spring dress
(2) Summer dress
(3) Autumn sweater
(4) Winter clothes
[Social Balance Adjustment]
- Conditions have been adjusted to ensure that Olivia's social event and other story events proceed smoothly without conflicting with each other.
- The late-game conditions for Olivia's social event have been reduced.
[Bug Fixes]
- Unnatural dialogue sequences in some events have been corrected.
(1) Events related to the black magician
(2) Charmant social events
- Fixed the issue where the 4th social event for Barea was not appearing correctly.
- Corrected the issue where martial arts-related content was not appearing in the letter ending.
[Other Changes]
- A total of 33 cutscenes have been added to job endings, social interactions, and scheduled events.
Love you all, MUAH! 😘💋💋
Changed files in this update