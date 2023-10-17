 Skip to content

First Steps update for 17 October 2023

Small Hotfix - Test Hotfix

Build 12457318

Doing a very small Hotfix just to test a few things out, I will be doing bigger updates after this one

  • Fixed the settings menu being stuck open after being opened in the PVP arena
  • Slightly adjusted some of the jump animations to remove part of the slide afterward
  • Reworded some of the controls to make it clearer what happens inside the game
  • Fixed the FFA mode to not skip the count-down timer
  • A potential fix for the crashing issue? (this one is still weird to me and I'm trying to find the source)

Still WIP:

  • Fixing the cars in the lobby to avoid collision
  • Allowing weapon selection
  • Adding PVE and BOT Options
  • Overall Cleanups and Improvements

Thank you for having patience with me while I work on this

