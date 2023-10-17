Small Hotfix - Test Hotfix

Doing a very small Hotfix just to test a few things out, I will be doing bigger updates after this one
- Fixed the settings menu being stuck open after being opened in the PVP arena
- Slightly adjusted some of the jump animations to remove part of the slide afterward
- Reworded some of the controls to make it clearer what happens inside the game
- Fixed the FFA mode to not skip the count-down timer
- A potential fix for the crashing issue? (this one is still weird to me and I'm trying to find the source)
Still WIP:
- Fixing the cars in the lobby to avoid collision
- Allowing weapon selection
- Adding PVE and BOT Options
- Overall Cleanups and Improvements
Thank you for having patience with me while I work on this
Changed files in this update