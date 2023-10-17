Small Hotfix - Test Hotfix

Doing a very small Hotfix just to test a few things out, I will be doing bigger updates after this one

Fixed the settings menu being stuck open after being opened in the PVP arena

Slightly adjusted some of the jump animations to remove part of the slide afterward

Reworded some of the controls to make it clearer what happens inside the game

Fixed the FFA mode to not skip the count-down timer

A potential fix for the crashing issue? (this one is still weird to me and I'm trying to find the source)

Still WIP:

Fixing the cars in the lobby to avoid collision

Allowing weapon selection

Adding PVE and BOT Options

Overall Cleanups and Improvements

Thank you for having patience with me while I work on this