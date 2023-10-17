V1.0.35 Update

New

New accounts now have a beginner's guide.

The game interface now includes game tips at the bottom.

Added several new battle sound effects.

Adjustment

All tire 4 artifacts obtained through adventures no longer have negative attributes.

Some artifact properties have been adjusted for balance.

The luck check requirement for the event "Unicorn Encounter" has been reduced to 50.

Cooldown and duration of summoned creatures have been adjusted, resulting in fewer summoned creatures on the screen at the same time.

A new battle map has been added to the forest level.

The male protagonist model has been adjusted.

UI adjustments have been made to the equipment selection interface.

Super martial arts skill cards now use the sun as a level indicator.

The sorting logic of the artifact collection interface has been adjusted.

The targeting mechanism of the Meteor Shower skill has been adjusted to prevent missed shots.

The icons for strength and intelligence in the skill hover tooltip have been modified.

The sound effects for the Storm Hound have been adjusted.

The skill "Gravity Black Hole" has been temporarily removed from the game.

The skill "Crimson Spike Trap" has been temporarily removed from the game.

The skill "Thunder Hammer" has been temporarily removed from the game.

The skill "Shadow Rifts" has been temporarily removed from the game.

The effectiveness of the Thunder God's Blessing for lightning resonance has been reduced.

The effectiveness of the Frost Blessing for ice resonance has been reduced.

Bugfix

Fixed bug related to poison attacks.

Fixed bug related to save files.

Fixed issue where rapidly pressing the back button on the equipment selection screen would result in an error.

Fixed issue where pressing the purchase button shortcut in the skill shop without available items would result in an error.

Fixed issue where selecting a stone card during level-up on the world map wouldn't apply the stone bonus.

Fixed issue where selecting a stone card during looting and level-up wouldn't add the stone.

Fixed issue where the skill shop in the camp wouldn't automatically refresh to the second chapter's card data after entering the second chapter.

Thank You:

A big thank you to all the players who have provided us with feedback and suggestions. You have made "Artifact Seeker: The Legend of Aurorium " even more enjoyable. We are aware that there are still areas for improvement, but we are constantly working hard. We hope you will continue to support us, add to your wish list, and provide us with feedback at any time. :)

-Development Team of "Artifact Seeker: The Legend of Aurorium "