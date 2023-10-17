 Skip to content

Coodesker update for 17 October 2023

v2.0.0.7

Build 12457215

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Display the specific size when dragging to change the size of the box
  • When using list mode, show icons instead of thumbnails
  • Fixed theme inconsistency issue when double-clicking to view files inside a folder
  • Separation of smart box settings
  • Smart box supports turning off the blur effect
  • Fixed the issue of occasional blank icons
  • Fixed some other bugs

Changed files in this update

