- Display the specific size when dragging to change the size of the box
- When using list mode, show icons instead of thumbnails
- Fixed theme inconsistency issue when double-clicking to view files inside a folder
- Separation of smart box settings
- Smart box supports turning off the blur effect
- Fixed the issue of occasional blank icons
- Fixed some other bugs
Coodesker update for 17 October 2023
v2.0.0.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
