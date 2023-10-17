- New option to hide Chat window in Multiplayer
- New option for "Child Friendly Mode" to make the animal chatter a little nicer
- Your profile character now has speech bubbles when in viewing in Landscape mode
- Highlighting of the current player is now brighter
BULLCRAP! update for 17 October 2023
Update Notes for Version 1.18
Patchnotes via Steam Community
