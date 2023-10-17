 Skip to content

BULLCRAP! update for 17 October 2023

Update Notes for Version 1.18

Build 12457182

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New option to hide Chat window in Multiplayer
  • New option for "Child Friendly Mode" to make the animal chatter a little nicer
  • Your profile character now has speech bubbles when in viewing in Landscape mode
  • Highlighting of the current player is now brighter

