Research Story update for 17 October 2023

Hotfix v0.5.2

  • Fixed Incorrect/missing diet information and mechanic for some creatures.

Sorry about this! Creatures should have the most updated diet information after this hotfix.

Thanks for the report! :)

  • Miki

