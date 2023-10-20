 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

River City: Rival Showdown update for 20 October 2023

River City: Rival Showdown Patch 1.0.1 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12457148 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The update patch to Ver 1.01 releases today with the following changes.
This patch addresses various in-game issues.

  1. Turned vertical synching off, framerate locked at 60 FPS
    →The framerate no longer varies depending on the monitor refresh rate and is now locked at 60 FPS.

  2. Pause Menu for local multiplayer
    →The 2P side player (guest) can now open the Pause Menu during local multiplayer.

  3. Controller settings
    →Changed the default controller settings.

  • If the controller settings cannot be changed in your play environment, the following may help:
  1. “Enable Steam Input” from Steam settings
  2. “Controller Layout” → Select “Gamepad”
    (Please follow the above steps for each controller needed.)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2090371
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link