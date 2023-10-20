River City: Rival Showdown Patch 1.0.1 Patch Notes

The update patch to Ver 1.01 releases today with the following changes.
This patch addresses various in-game issues.
-
Turned vertical synching off, framerate locked at 60 FPS
→The framerate no longer varies depending on the monitor refresh rate and is now locked at 60 FPS.
-
Pause Menu for local multiplayer
→The 2P side player (guest) can now open the Pause Menu during local multiplayer.
-
Controller settings
→Changed the default controller settings.
- If the controller settings cannot be changed in your play environment, the following may help:
- “Enable Steam Input” from Steam settings
- “Controller Layout” → Select “Gamepad”
(Please follow the above steps for each controller needed.)
Changed files in this update