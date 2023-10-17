Share · View all patches · Build 12456976 · Last edited 17 October 2023 – 01:19:02 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone, and welcome to the Weekly Dev Log for October 16th, 2023, detailing all the changes that have happened since October 10th, 2023. Note: Devs that don't appear in the weekly log are not necessarily away or not doing work, but may be working on things currently not announced or backend work that doesn't need to be detailed.

CATSACK PLUSH GIVEAWAY

Since our plushie collaboration with Makeship is coming out THIS THURSDAY on October 19th

It's time for a special giveaway!

You can enter from NOW until Wednesday, October 18th, 2023 at 2PM (ET).

Once the entry period is over, we'll use a random number generator to select 2 winners!

To view the rules and how to enter the giveaway, check out the thread on our forums!

Halloween 2023 Condo Contest

Hey everyone!

It's time for the Halloween 2023 Condo Contest!

Submit something that fits the Halloween spirit. It can be fun, spooky, eerie, or whatever you want, so long as it follows the rules!

Like last month's contest, there is no restriction on when the Condo was made as long as it hasn't been submitted before.

The submission period ends on October 25th, 2023 at 11:59 PM.

Be sure to look at the prizes and follow the rules on the main thread found here!

Halloween 2023 Events!

Last week, we released the Halloween 2023 events to the public. Enjoy the Halloween festivities and fun as well as some new items that can be found at the Ghoulcery at the center fountain and the long-awaited Haunted Catsack!

We have plans to dish out more Halloween fun in an upcoming update as well!

You can read the patch notes here.

Joshua finished working on yet-unreleased Halloween items.

Nuclearxpotato continued working on Halloween items.

Halloween: Upcoming Halloween Items









Miscellany

Johanna worked on fixes to the Resort condo. She also continued working on the Boardwalk Attractions.

Lifeless continued working on Game World maps.

macdguy released the Halloween update, fixed a bunch of bugs, and continued working on the Boardwalk Attractions.

Wheezwer worked on art for the Boardwalk Attractions.

Will continued working on music for Dark Voyage.

Condo: Interactive Items now have Interactivity Permission Settings

Condo: Hidden Seat Pose Types

Wrap It Up

That about covers everything that happened since October 10th, 2023 at PixelTail Games.

Join our Discord for development updates and community fun!

https://discord.gg/pixeltail

We love awesome people like you!

Follow our developments on our Trello in near real-time:

https://trello.com/b/6BwRMiPw/tower-unite-roadmap

Take a peek at what's being worked on every week in our weekly dev logs! There's bound to be something interesting every week!

https://forums.pixeltailgames.com/c/devupdates/weekly-dev-logs

Please report bugs & submit suggestions on our forums. We're active everyday & here to help.

For bug reports: https://forums.pixeltailgames.com/c/bug-report/18

For suggestions: https://forums.pixeltailgames.com/c/suggestions/7

<3 PixelTail Games