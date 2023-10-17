- Environment updates - So artsy!
- Camera Angle rotated about 45 degrees - it's all about perspective
- Updated Chambers - Ya, they are still called Chambers even though they are outside, language evolves!
- Music! Sound effects!
- Team and Region select screens - but you can't actually change the team or region because this is early test content. But now you can get teased about what else is to come!
- No merchant for now - Focusing on testing the base abilities and their upgrades
Bounce Castle Playtest update for 17 October 2023
Oct 16th Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2100991 Depot 2100991
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update