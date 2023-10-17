 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bounce Castle Playtest update for 17 October 2023

Oct 16th Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12456966 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Environment updates - So artsy!
  • Camera Angle rotated about 45 degrees - it's all about perspective
  • Updated Chambers - Ya, they are still called Chambers even though they are outside, language evolves!
  • Music! Sound effects!
  • Team and Region select screens - but you can't actually change the team or region because this is early test content. But now you can get teased about what else is to come!
  • No merchant for now - Focusing on testing the base abilities and their upgrades

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2100991 Depot 2100991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link