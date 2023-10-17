 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

不朽之刃/Blade of Immortality update for 17 October 2023

10/17 Updated version

Share · View all patches · Build 12456896 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After this update, the game will be linear, with the traditional game mode to let players explore, and fixed some skills display errors are released logic, everyone must update the game before playing

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1811301
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link