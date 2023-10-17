 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MIR4 update for 17 October 2023

Maintenance - October 17th (Complete)

Share · View all patches · Build 12456874 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4

Greetings, This is MIR4.

Update maintenance is over.

Please prepare for your adventures again.

■ Maintenance Schedule

  • ASIA(UTC+8): Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, 4:30 am ~ 8:50 am
  • INMENA(UTC+6): Tuesday,Oct. 17, 2023, 2:30 am ~ 6:50 am
  • EU(UTC+2): Monday,Oct. 16, 2023, 10:30 pm ~ Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, 2:50 am
  • SA(UTC-3): Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, 5:30 pm ~ 9:50 pm
  • NA(UTC-4): Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, 4:30 pm ~ 8:50 pm

■ Maintenance Target

  • ASIA / INMENA / EU / SA / NA

[Main Updates]

◈In-Game Updates◈

  1. New Halloween Appearance Equipment
  • Dress up in spooktacular style this Halloween with all new Halloween outfits!
  1. New Mounts
  • Venture through realms of magic and mystery with 2 new majestic mounts!
  1. Halloween Golden Pumpkin Ruckus Events!
  • Dive into the ultimate Halloween extravaganza with our spooktacular trio of events— the Spooky 14-Day Check-in, Blue Dragon's Gift Box, and Divine Dragon's Blessing!

※ We will open the servers in order.

We will do our best to provide stable service.

Thank you.

Changed depots in stage branch

View more data in app history for build 12456874
MIR4 Depot 1623661
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link