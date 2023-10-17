Maintenance - October 17th (Complete)

Share · View all patches · Build 12456874 · Last edited 17 October 2023 – 00:59:14 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

■ Maintenance Schedule

ASIA(UTC+8): Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, 4:30 am ~ 8:50 am

INMENA(UTC+6): Tuesday,Oct. 17, 2023, 2:30 am ~ 6:50 am

EU(UTC+2): Monday,Oct. 16, 2023, 10:30 pm ~ Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, 2:50 am

SA(UTC-3): Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, 5:30 pm ~ 9:50 pm

NA(UTC-4): Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, 4:30 pm ~ 8:50 pm

■ Maintenance Target

ASIA / INMENA / EU / SA / NA

[Main Updates]

◈In-Game Updates◈

New Halloween Appearance Equipment

Dress up in spooktacular style this Halloween with all new Halloween outfits!

New Mounts

Venture through realms of magic and mystery with 2 new majestic mounts!

Halloween Golden Pumpkin Ruckus Events!

Dive into the ultimate Halloween extravaganza with our spooktacular trio of events— the Spooky 14-Day Check-in, Blue Dragon's Gift Box, and Divine Dragon's Blessing!

