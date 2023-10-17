Maintenance - October 17th (Complete)

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4
Greetings, This is MIR4.
Update maintenance is over.
Please prepare for your adventures again.
■ Maintenance Schedule
- ASIA(UTC+8): Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, 4:30 am ~ 8:50 am
- INMENA(UTC+6): Tuesday,Oct. 17, 2023, 2:30 am ~ 6:50 am
- EU(UTC+2): Monday,Oct. 16, 2023, 10:30 pm ~ Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, 2:50 am
- SA(UTC-3): Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, 5:30 pm ~ 9:50 pm
- NA(UTC-4): Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, 4:30 pm ~ 8:50 pm
■ Maintenance Target
- ASIA / INMENA / EU / SA / NA
[Main Updates]
◈In-Game Updates◈
- New Halloween Appearance Equipment
- Dress up in spooktacular style this Halloween with all new Halloween outfits!
- New Mounts
- Venture through realms of magic and mystery with 2 new majestic mounts!
- Halloween Golden Pumpkin Ruckus Events!
- Dive into the ultimate Halloween extravaganza with our spooktacular trio of events— the Spooky 14-Day Check-in, Blue Dragon's Gift Box, and Divine Dragon's Blessing!
※ We will open the servers in order.
We will do our best to provide stable service.
Thank you.
