 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Legendary Creatures 2 update for 17 October 2023

Legendary Creatures 2 is Now Available!

Share · View all patches · Build 12456822 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Really thrilled to announce that Legendary Creatures 2 is out now with a 10% launch discount!

In this sequel, open-world exploration has been integrated into a mix of roguelike and auto-battler gameplay. Embark on a brand-new adventure in the Legendary Creatures series! Gather your creatures and use their amazing powers on an epic quest to defeat the mighty demon lord.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2233790/Legendary_Creatures_2/

In the full game, you'll find far more creatures, facilities, emblems, items, and so much more comparing to the previous demo.
Please note that the previous demo, which is no longer indicative of the full game's quality, has been removed from Steam.

And that's not all! I've got some exciting free updates in the pipeline as well, including a special challenge mode and modding support. Stay tuned for more details!

Thank you for your ongoing support. Can't wait to see you in this legendary world!

Join the Discord: https://discord.gg/89XMkfYt2N

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link