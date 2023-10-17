Legendary Creatures 2 is Now Available!

Really thrilled to announce that Legendary Creatures 2 is out now with a 10% launch discount!

In this sequel, open-world exploration has been integrated into a mix of roguelike and auto-battler gameplay. Embark on a brand-new adventure in the Legendary Creatures series! Gather your creatures and use their amazing powers on an epic quest to defeat the mighty demon lord.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2233790/Legendary_Creatures_2/

In the full game, you'll find far more creatures, facilities, emblems, items, and so much more comparing to the previous demo.

Please note that the previous demo, which is no longer indicative of the full game's quality, has been removed from Steam.

And that's not all! I've got some exciting free updates in the pipeline as well, including a special challenge mode and modding support. Stay tuned for more details!

Thank you for your ongoing support. Can't wait to see you in this legendary world!

Join the Discord: https://discord.gg/89XMkfYt2N