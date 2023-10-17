 Skip to content

Lost at Birth update for 17 October 2023

Lost at Birth - Chapter 7 update

Build 12456775 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Here's Chapter 7 of Lost at Birth.

Now available on Steam.

I hope you like it.

Changelog:

-Chapter 7 added

-Animations: 7 animations added

-New music added

-Chapter selection system added

Changed files in this update

