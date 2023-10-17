Patch 1.3 on PBE now!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi everyone!

It's Tavielle, from Pixel Sprout Studios!

We’re excited to share an update for Patch 1.3!

Patch 1.3 is available now on the Public Beta Environment (PBE), and we’re making great progress on finalizing the patch for release after it’s finalized on the PBE!

Patch 1.3 will be released once it’s stabilized on the PBE and we’re able to make the patch as bug-free as possible.

Before we take a look at the patch, Pixel Sprout Studios is hiring more sprouts! Some of our open roles include a UI/UX Designer, Level Designer, Pixel Artists, Game Producer II, and more. For more information, or to apply for a role, please head to our website below!

https://www.pixelsproutstudios.com/jobs

Without further ado, let’s jump into a sneak peak for Patch 1.3!



The New Romanceables are here - Shang, Miyeon, and Lucius!

New Romanceables:

Coming with Patch 1.3 are 3 new romanceables joining the large cast of Sun Haven characters! We’ve expanded our world with Shang, the Righteous Swordsman, Miyeon, the Timid Angel, and Lucius, the thoughtful Moon Attendant. These new characters have dates, events, bulletin board quests, and tons of new dialogue for you to explore!

Farm Structures:

We’re introducing a plethora of new structures to place around your farm in Patch 1.3! These farm structures can help you out in a bunch of different ways, not only as decorations but with some extra effects as well! Some of these buildings include seasonal Greenhouses, Silos, Chicken Coops, Ticket Counterfeiter, Glorite Mining Machine, Butterfly Gardens, and more! Thanks to player feedback, we are also increasing the Shed limit to 12, so you can decorate your farm to your heart’s content!

In addition to the new structures, sheds now have beautiful night lighting to brighten up your areas in the evenings and to liven up your farm! With the increased shed limit, we’ve also added even more Shed Skins and House Customizations to choose from. We can’t wait to see your creative farm layouts!



New shed skins, chicken coops, and seasonal greenhouses? Yes please!

Player Birthdays:

Everyone deserves to be celebrated on their birthday, so we’ve added a yearly event that does just that! On the morning of your birthday (which is chosen in character customization and can only be changed in the Town Hall once, so choose wisely!), you’ll receive a surprise visit from Ronald, the local Tavern’s barkeep. Head over to the Sun Haven Tavern to celebrate your birthday surrounded by your friends and other guests of Sun Haven. The more NPCs you befriend, the more people you’ll have show up to your party! Be sure to come empty with an empty inventory though, because your friends may have gifts for you!



Celebrate your birthday at the Sun Haven Tavern!

Updated Weather Effects and Animations. There are quite a few new seasonal weather effects that have been added, including light and heavy rain, light and heavy snow, and foggy and windy days, and themed seasonal particles around the maps of Sun Haven, Nel’Vari, and Withergate! Weather sound effects have also been added, which means that rain will finally make rain sounds!

There are quite a few new seasonal weather effects that have been added, including light and heavy rain, light and heavy snow, and foggy and windy days, and themed seasonal particles around the maps of Sun Haven, Nel’Vari, and Withergate! _ Withergate and Nel’Vari Fruit Trees. _We’ve added a whole bunch of different fruit trees that can be purchased from Christine in Withergate and Clemmett in Nel’Vari. These fruit trees can also be found around the map as you’re exploring!

_We’ve added a whole bunch of different fruit trees that can be purchased from Christine in Withergate and Clemmett in Nel’Vari. These fruit trees can also be found around the map as you’re exploring! _ Added Proximity Animations. _We wanted to make the world of Sun Haven feel more alive, so we’ve now added proximity animations to tons of areas in Sun Haven and Withergate. You’ll now see banners waving, trees moving, windows shining, and more as you adventure through the world! You can expect to see us continue to add more animations in future patches as well.

_We wanted to make the world of Sun Haven feel more alive, so we’ve now added proximity animations to tons of areas in Sun Haven and Withergate. You’ll now see banners waving, trees moving, windows shining, and more as you adventure through the world! You can expect to see us continue to add more animations in future patches as well. _Various bug fixes._We’ve fixed tons of bugs and other issues, including digging up floor tiles in Nel’Vari, crop growths not syncing, tons of multiplayer bugs, quest and dialogue typos, controller support issues, and more!

Starting now, Patch 1.3 is live on the PBE. If you’d like a sneak peek at what’s coming in Patch 1.3, you can join the Public Beta Environment (PBE) and help us test this patch out before release! Join our Discord and check out #pbe-info for more information on how to opt in! If you find any bugs on the PBE, please report them in our Discord so we can get Patch 1.3 released as soon as possible!

Thanks for your patience as we’ve worked behind the scenes to bring all of this content to Patch 1.3!

Have a great week! See you soon for the full release!

Tavielle, Community Manager

Pixel Sprout Studios

