Update v0.20.0: God mode, customization, previous week rankings, and more

This update is focused on adding more customization possibilities for leagues, via a new "God mode" setting. This can be enabled in the Game Settings page, found via the top right orange football menu. When enabled, you can edit player attributes, coach levels and scheme preferences, and team appearances for any team around the league. This should allow you to experiment and dream up fun scenarios to play out in the game. Be warned, however, that when you enable "God mode" your save is marked, and will be ineligible for achievements, once those are implemented.

Another new setting in the "Game Settings" page is a new option for how faces are displayed in the game. If you want simpler faces, or no faces at all, this is now possible. You can enable "Simple" faces, which have default eyes, eyebrows, and mouths, for a less cartoonish look, and optionally enable or disable their hair as well. And if you don't want that, you can also choose to use a generic person icon instead.

A noticeable improvement is also found in the League Rankings table, which is in the Week Dashboard and League Dashboard pages. This now has the week-to-week ranking change for each team, as well as the previous week's game. This lets you see movement of each team much easier. The poll ranking logic has been adjusted as well, to hopefully be more realistic.

Finally, there are lots of other improvements found, which can be viewed below. This includes a new "Games" view for team history to see the CCG and Bowl Game for each year, lots of recruiting quality of life improvements, and some UI changes.

Features:

Add "God Mode" accessible via Game Settings page, which allows the following:

Edit team appearance/location via 'Edit Team' button in top right of team page

Edit player attributes and heal injuries in 'Edit Player' dialog

Edit coach attributes and game plan preferences in 'Edit Coach' dialog

Note: If "God Mode" is ever enabled on a save, it is marked and will prevent achievements, once those are implemented

Change League Rankings table to include the previous week rank for each team as well as their previous week result

Change up "League Dashboard" page with tabs for rankings and games for previous and current week

Add new "Games" view for team history to see the CCG and postseason games for each year of a team

Add new setting for how faces are displayed, with option to disable them or have 'simpler' faces

Minor improvements:

Add true min/max for each attribute, where 125 is the max for core attributes

Add more height/weight penalties for outliers, penalizing unrealistic proportions

User head coach job offers can now allow higher jumps between jobs

Add button to regenerate coaches at the start of new games to get new choices

Made AD expectations better for the first year of new saves

Updated poll vote logic to hopefully be more realistic

Make back/forward button on mouse work (finally!)

Various recruiting quality of life improvements, including:

Filter for all unscouted potential (?? only)

Filter targeted players to only see those with offers

Add options in recruiting to see Top 3/5 to include contact points

Add 'Interest score ahead' sort option

Add full error message when an error occurs for easier debugging

Bug fixes:

Fix issue where actions in Offseason Recruiting 3 would not propagate properly

Fix issue where AI teams would kick XPs in the bottom of OT when down 2

Thanks for playing!