Updated to V3.58

Added:

The Door Opens boost will now check if there are any unopened doors.

Changed:

The Settings.xml file has been broken into two files: Settings.xml and Windows.xml. In cases where the windows need resetting, one can delete the Windows.xml file and not lose the other settings.

The map window(s) have been better integrated with the new windowing system. Loading a game or using a fate point, etc. will leave the map window(s) in a more consistent state.

The Buy Saved market is now cleared at the beginning of the Before Your Next Quest phase.

The Door Opens boost will now allow unassigned doors to be opened.

Fixed:

When the very first area is added, if it requires additional information (e.g. it is a green area) and

the user quits the game while the extra information if requested, then that adventurer could no longer

be loaded.

When adjusting the windows, if the very first window in a group was popped out or closed, all of the other windows in that group became invisible.

If the last loaded adventurer file fails to load (usually because it was renamed or deleted), the

window settings were not being loaded.

During the Wrongful Ritual quest, an extra objective area was required in between the two encounters to complete the quest. This has been corrected.

The completion test for the quest Head of the Beast was not verifying that a head had been looted.

All scrolls were being removed before being cast so that they were never having any effect.

The cost of scrolls and spells during Buy Saved has been corrected from 800 to 1000.

The gold pieces for Table TB - Potion of Greater Healing has been corrected from 160 to 240.

The gold pieces for Table TB - Potion of Greater Remove Poison has been corrected from 2500 to 240.

The gold pieces for Table TC - Objective Item has been corrected from 225 to 250.

The cost of the Table S - Heal spell has been corrected from -15 to -5.

Some typographical errors have been corrected in the Arcane Study quest.

The Divine Wrath curse was displaying the wrong name in the log.

If the quest was completed during edit mode, the game was left in an invalid state.

When replacing a ring or a necklace in an equipment slot, an extra copy was being placed in the with-damage backpack.

Uncommon, Scarce, and Rare parts were not being correctly identified, which was preventing various quests from being able to be completed.

The BYNQ Heal dialog was not showing or applying the correct gold amounts.

When resurrection is used, the R on the adventure sheet top was not being removed.