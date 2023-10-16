Spell Disk 0.5.1 patch and fixes

Added a way to view the current outfit and accessory's abilities in the inventory menu. Hovering over weapons will show outfit information alongside the equipped weapon data, and hovering over a new slot next to the artifact slot will display accessory information.

Hovering over a weapon will now display the weapon's damage and stagger for each combo attack and charged attack.

Removed empty space between class or accessory names and their description.

Fixed an issue with the class description giving "[v]" instead of numerical values.

Added and fixed the colliders around the wardrobe.

Reworked how mouse drag and drop functions work because some world objects (such as danger level controllers, bosses, etc.) sometimes blocked the mouse interaction.

Added a recent damage taken indicator (white bar) to the boss's HP bar. Now their actual HP will be reflected immediately, while the recent damages are shown as a white bar, which is how normal enemies were already behaving.

Increased the speed of the hp bar filling up animation of the boss HP Bar. Adjusted the timing of the health bar fill and the moment the boss becomes active.

Fixed an issue with the player hit flash effect, heal effect, and outline effect not displaying correctly with the new player sprite images.

Fixed an issue where the player outfit and accessory sprite would sometimes appear as white boxes on the end game screen by giving an extra frame to render the images.

Updated the corrected values for the axe's last combo attack. Due to the new memory management system introduced in the 0.4.6 update, the weapon data was being compiled from our cached data, not the actual editor data. We will clear and reset the cache to avoid these kinds of issues in the future.

Fixed an issue where 'Dash Through Disk' did not activate while equipping the Assassin outfit. Performing a basic attack disabled the dash through collision detector, and the assassin's dash attack immediately disabled the dash attack.

Fixed an issue with the item info panel breaking in Survivor mode. While we had accounted for cases involving average damage, average affliction, and average trigger of items, we had not accounted for the specific case of creating mana with an unlinked disk.

Fixed a typo in the Shield Starter artifact description.

Optimized and fixed some display error issues with the player's in-game UI (Key image and instructions above the player's head).