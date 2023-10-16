 Skip to content

EarthKart update for 16 October 2023

Update 1.5: One Time Purchase and Server Updates!

Share · View all patches · Build 12456350 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update was definitely needed, adding a one time purchase to get coins everyday, and now 3X the amount of server traffic will be supported, if the map was not loading for you previously, it should load for you now.

