This update was definitely needed, adding a one time purchase to get coins everyday, and now 3X the amount of server traffic will be supported, if the map was not loading for you previously, it should load for you now.
EarthKart update for 16 October 2023
Update 1.5: One Time Purchase and Server Updates!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
