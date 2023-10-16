 Skip to content

How To Hack In? update for 16 October 2023

Patch notes 17/10/2023 01:16

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed: if you buy 16GB RAM, and then 8GB RAM, total memory would be decreased. After fix, you will get notification that you already have better hardware.
  • Fixed: shop immediate button disable after purchase, to avoid purchasing multiple times the same tool by accident
  • Fixed: when running networkanalyzer --graph on remote server and memory is full it is no longer stuck
  • Fixed: fixed chat conversations when mission was not created for any reason (removing empty chat)
  • Changed: small fonts adjustments for chatter
  • Changed: slight changes in chances for generating certain mission types (e.g. a little higher chance for bank balance and missing person missions)
  • Added: social credit score for npcs - this is just another step for social engineering launch, as well as prerequisite for new missions

