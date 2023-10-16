 Skip to content

Don't Die, Collect Loot Playtest update for 16 October 2023

Stash Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12456119 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a stash to the Ruined Nexus. Save your favorite items here! Note that you can't craft or sell from the stash.
  • Fixed a bug where Shockwave wasn't gaining certain damage multipliers
  • Fixed a bug where the Warden wouldn't pause his add phase on the level up screen
  • Capped Weight of the Empire bonus damage at 100

