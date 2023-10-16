 Skip to content

Throne of Bone Playtest update for 16 October 2023

October Playtest

Share · View all patches · Build 12455972 · Last edited by Wendy

This update is focused on providing a greater sense of challenge from enemies, as the game scales beyond the demo content into 5 area (for 20 total combats) .

