Some more fixes, Patchnotes for 1.5.8x

I hope you're all doing well and enjoying your time in the game. Unfortunately the update we rolled out yesterday inadvertently caused a few hiccups. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience it might have caused. But hey, the good news is, we've just launched another update to fix these pesky issues and make your gaming experience even better!

Here's what's been sorted out in this latest patch:

Fixed the disappearing act of your Potion Paws Furniture items that went incognito after our previous update. If you also own potion paws you can now enjoy your beautifully crafted furniture once again!

You'll now spot dye icons in the corners of the UI for your dyed items. We wanted to make it less confusing for items dyed with the special dyes.

We've resolved the issue where swapping equipped items of the same type wasn't properly swapping them.

Exciting news for our multilingual players! We've added the incomplete/unverified fan translations from Localizor. We believe that even if those aren't complete translations it can at least help make Garden Paws more accessible to other players. If you would like to help in the translation efforts feel free to check out our Localizor!

As always, we're immensely grateful for your patience and understanding! Thank you for your support!