Linux Availability

I am happy to announce that now SailSim is also available for Linux. I cannot test it as thoroughly as i do other platforms but it builds fine and is no different in functionality from the Windows version.

The only thing i haven't done on Linux is enable the Cross-Play functionality as that needs a bit more time to complete. If you do want it and are using SailSim on Linux, please let me know and I'll make it my top priority.

If you do find any issues with it on Linux, please let me know and i will look into it.

Back to making more content for SailSim now. Stay tuned and enjoy the simulator as always.

PS: I added a small guide for the Story-Line in SailSim in the Guides section.