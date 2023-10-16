 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Planet S update for 16 October 2023

Planet S Version 0.6.9

Share · View all patches · Build 12455771 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

This update brings more bug fixes and a couple of QoL improvements!

QoL:

  • Added an auto upgrade mode to the city center. Residences will automatically be upgraded when possible while enabled.
  • Added a hotkey to select all idle military spaceships (Ships that are not on a trade route or escorting another spaceship). The default key is "F4"
  • Added the ability to save flags in the flag creator as presets to quickly reuse the same flag in new matches
    ~ Buildings of the same kind will now be highlighted during building placement
    ~ A building dummy will now be displayed during building placement when only building materials are missing

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed a very rare colony energy related desync issue
  • Fixed a desync when double clicking "Auto place fields"
  • Fixed another issue that could cause savegame transmission in the lobby to hang
  • Fixed a bug that caused the host to get stuck in the loading screen if a client leaves or disconnects in the loading screen

Music:

  • Added battle music

Localization:

~ Updated spanish and french translation to include localization for all new features

Enjoy!
TeamJA

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1948431 Depot 1948431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1948432 Depot 1948432
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1948433 Depot 1948433
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link