Planet S Version 0.6.9

Hey everyone!
This update brings more bug fixes and a couple of QoL improvements!
QoL:
- Added an auto upgrade mode to the city center. Residences will automatically be upgraded when possible while enabled.
- Added a hotkey to select all idle military spaceships (Ships that are not on a trade route or escorting another spaceship). The default key is "F4"
- Added the ability to save flags in the flag creator as presets to quickly reuse the same flag in new matches
~ Buildings of the same kind will now be highlighted during building placement
~ A building dummy will now be displayed during building placement when only building materials are missing
Bug fixes:
- Fixed a very rare colony energy related desync issue
- Fixed a desync when double clicking "Auto place fields"
- Fixed another issue that could cause savegame transmission in the lobby to hang
- Fixed a bug that caused the host to get stuck in the loading screen if a client leaves or disconnects in the loading screen
Music:
- Added battle music
Localization:
~ Updated spanish and french translation to include localization for all new features
Enjoy!
TeamJA
