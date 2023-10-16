Floorplans
Added an Orthographic projection option when in Floorplan mode.
- This is a parallel projection, similar to the blueprint view in other programs.
- The camera is locked to be perpendicular to the floor plane while in this mode.
You can now import floorplans into your design. This will make it easier to recreate layouts in the program!
- Use the Import Floorplan button in the Layout Options menu, accessible from the right side panel.
- You can adjust the floorplan size using the Set Size button. After marking a reference wall in the floorplan with a known length, the floorplan will be scaled to the correct size.
- You can also lock the floorplan in place by making it unselectable, or hide the floorplan when it's no longer needed.
Other Changes
- Upgraded to Unreal Engine 5.3. Please report any issues in the Discord server!
