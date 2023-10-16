 Skip to content

Roomvas update for 16 October 2023

Floorplans

  • Added an Orthographic projection option when in Floorplan mode.

    • This is a parallel projection, similar to the blueprint view in other programs.
    • The camera is locked to be perpendicular to the floor plane while in this mode.

  • You can now import floorplans into your design. This will make it easier to recreate layouts in the program!

    • Use the Import Floorplan button in the Layout Options menu, accessible from the right side panel.
    • You can adjust the floorplan size using the Set Size button. After marking a reference wall in the floorplan with a known length, the floorplan will be scaled to the correct size.
    • You can also lock the floorplan in place by making it unselectable, or hide the floorplan when it's no longer needed.

Other Changes
  • Upgraded to Unreal Engine 5.3. Please report any issues in the Discord server!

