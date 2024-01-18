The Release of Belonging

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Finally!

Belonging celebrates the release of version 1.0 today, the journey to this point has been very rocky and we had a decision to make. Either the game is finished or it goes into development hell. With the risk that it might never be finished. We decided to finish the game.

The result is: a good adventure game created with profound background knowledge and a few surprises for the players. We sincerely hope you enjoy exploring the inner workings of the cult!

But we are far from finished. Bug fixes and content patches are planned for the near future.

These include in the first 3 months after release:

Fixes for minor problems with the engine

Fixes for UI elements

Fixes for sound

Content patches with sound updates

German localization

and maybe even more.

Thank you for your support and for taking this journey with us.

~~Alex ~~ Valerie, Lead Designerin