Updated to Version 1.1.4

Okay this is a fairly big update with a number of new features.

Shared Treasure Chest in Cities Version Checker - IMPORTANT Controller Functionality

Shared Chest

Each city has a special treasure chest that can now be used to store items. The special chest is the same chest in each city, so items you store in one city will be available in all cities. This feature was requested by players, and i hope it helps!

IMPORTANT

Version Checker

Because of some of these changes, I have included a version checker that will prevent players from loading old saved games. If you are not ready to stop your existing playthrough, you can load the old version of the game (1.0.5) by going to "Islands of the Caliph > Properties > Betas" and select "version1.0.5 " from the drop-down menu.

The main reason for the incompatibility is the shared treasure chest mentioned above. I will write a post about how to transfer your old game to the new version. There are a few steps involved so I feel it requires a separate discussion thread. Check here shortly: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1845670/discussions/0/6644556627480836068/

Partial Controller Support

Controller should now work through the in-game Options Menu. The game is still designed for keyboard only controls, but players who really prefer using a controller can now set it up to work.

Ideally it would be better and more compatible to use Steam's controller configuration tool. It has a more robust interface and will probably be easier to set up. However if that is giving you trouble, try the following.

Just go to the: "main menu > options > key-binding" and select the commands you want to assign to your controller. When prompted hit the controller button, joystick direction or directional pad to rebind the controls.