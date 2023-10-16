Public Beta for Patch v1.1.0h

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We are mainly focused on Saga-related features, but several bugs in v1.1.0g warranted a patch soon, so this contains those and a few other things.

NOTE: Game saves ARE backward compatible with v1.1.0g. Multiplayer games are also backward-compatible, so you can play with those who have 1.1.0g.

See instructions at bottom of this page for how to get the beta.

BETA 1

IMPROVEMENTS:

On MacOS: Added native Apple Silicon support, so players with M1 and M2 Macs will see much better CPU performance. (GPU performance is unchanged, so this will be noticeable only when the game simulation is the determining factor on FPS.)

Lost River: Reduced odds of feral dog packs.

BUGS FIXED:

Typing an "x" in game save name closes the Save panel.

Lost River: Poisoned cattle carcass contains no poison.

In multiplayer games, in certain circumstances, rival wolf pack groups are at maximum size for eight players, regardless of number of players actually in the game.

When player sends mate home, mate stops just short of den and doesn't let pups out of den.

Achievement "Look what the wolf dragged in" can be unlocked with antlers and skulls, rather than only human objects.

Achievement "Portable Picnic" cannot be unlocked with pronghorn fawn carcass.

TO GET THE BETA BUILD