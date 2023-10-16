 Skip to content

The Indigo Parallel update for 16 October 2023

Update 3.64

16 October 2023

Update 3.64

Fixed the red pill crash.
Tweaked the item camera when you change the FOV.
Fixed some of the menu settings.
Adjusted some of the audio clips.

Additional bug Fixes.

