REFICUL 666 update for 16 October 2023

Beta 1.12 Hotfix 2

Share · View all patches · Build 12455245 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The second hotfix brings essential performance improvements and fixes up missing key after save.

Changelog

Fixed up damage on enemies in catacombs
Improved flashlight diameter
Multiple performance optimisations
Fixed key won't work after save
Added more goodies
Added clue to the first key - leave the house
Imporved some Ambient SFX
Added hard mode - permadeath
The documents section now works for ancient documents
Added a few more surprises

Thanks, everyone and enjoy the update.

