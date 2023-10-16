Beta 1.12 Hotfix 2

The second hotfix brings essential performance improvements and fixes up missing key after save.
Changelog
Fixed up damage on enemies in catacombs
Improved flashlight diameter
Multiple performance optimisations
Fixed key won't work after save
Added more goodies
Added clue to the first key - leave the house
Imporved some Ambient SFX
Added hard mode - permadeath
The documents section now works for ancient documents
Added a few more surprises
Thanks, everyone and enjoy the update.
Changed files in this update