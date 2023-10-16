Beta 1.12 Hotfix 2

Share · View all patches · Build 12455245 · Last edited 16 October 2023 – 21:09:16 UTC by Wendy

The second hotfix brings essential performance improvements and fixes up missing key after save.

Changelog

Fixed up damage on enemies in catacombs

Improved flashlight diameter

Multiple performance optimisations

Fixed key won't work after save

Added more goodies

Added clue to the first key - leave the house

Imporved some Ambient SFX

Added hard mode - permadeath

The documents section now works for ancient documents

Added a few more surprises

Thanks, everyone and enjoy the update.