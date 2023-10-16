 Skip to content

El Paso, Elsewhere update for 16 October 2023

Oct. 16 - Patch (current version: v7)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We meet again!

We're pushing a new patch for El Paso, Elsewhere. Here are the changes!

V7 CHANGELOG

  • Fixed an issue with the Burned Man in Game_XManorEgypt.
  • Added missing BGM to the Djedefre cutscene.
  • Added a "Use High Quality Audio" option to the settings menu (On by default).
  • Checkpoints will no longer save if the player has just died, thus preventing infinite death loops.
  • Fixed an issue with the FLASHBACK achievement- it should be working again.
  • Fixed an issue where some of the Main Menu's elements would look wrong in some resolutions.
  • You can now roll or dive instantly after landing a stake hit on an enemy.
  • You can no longer carry infinite molotovs. Sorry! The limit's back to 8.
  • Pausing the game with a gamepad now automatically selects the Resume button.
  • Fixed an issue where restarting the level right after a reset could break the level.

We've also submitted a Steam Deck Verified build candidate to Steam. If you've got a Steam Deck, keep an eye out for that!

