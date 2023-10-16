Oct. 16 - Patch (current version: v7)

Share · View all patches · Build 12455162 · Last edited 16 October 2023 – 22:09:13 UTC by Wendy

We meet again!

We're pushing a new patch for El Paso, Elsewhere. Here are the changes!

V7 CHANGELOG

Fixed an issue with the Burned Man in Game_XManorEgypt.

Added missing BGM to the Djedefre cutscene.

Added a "Use High Quality Audio" option to the settings menu (On by default).

Checkpoints will no longer save if the player has just died, thus preventing infinite death loops.

Fixed an issue with the FLASHBACK achievement- it should be working again.

Fixed an issue where some of the Main Menu's elements would look wrong in some resolutions.

You can now roll or dive instantly after landing a stake hit on an enemy.

You can no longer carry infinite molotovs. Sorry! The limit's back to 8.

Pausing the game with a gamepad now automatically selects the Resume button.

Fixed an issue where restarting the level right after a reset could break the level.

We've also submitted a Steam Deck Verified build candidate to Steam. If you've got a Steam Deck, keep an eye out for that!