Oct. 16 - Patch (current version: v7)

We meet again!
We're pushing a new patch for El Paso, Elsewhere. Here are the changes!
V7 CHANGELOG
- Fixed an issue with the Burned Man in Game_XManorEgypt.
- Added missing BGM to the Djedefre cutscene.
- Added a "Use High Quality Audio" option to the settings menu (On by default).
- Checkpoints will no longer save if the player has just died, thus preventing infinite death loops.
- Fixed an issue with the FLASHBACK achievement- it should be working again.
- Fixed an issue where some of the Main Menu's elements would look wrong in some resolutions.
- You can now roll or dive instantly after landing a stake hit on an enemy.
- You can no longer carry infinite molotovs. Sorry! The limit's back to 8.
- Pausing the game with a gamepad now automatically selects the Resume button.
- Fixed an issue where restarting the level right after a reset could break the level.
We've also submitted a Steam Deck Verified build candidate to Steam. If you've got a Steam Deck, keep an eye out for that!
Changed files in this update