Crocotile 3D update for 16 October 2023

v2.2.4

16 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v.2.2.4 (October 16, 2023)

  • Added: Scale mode for selected UVs when holding Shift+Alt. You can now scale UVs via the mouse. Scaling will be relative to the crosshair position.
  • Added: "Pack" action in UVs panel to organize the selected uvs within the tileset bounds. Connected UVs will stay grouped together. Right-click to open context-menu and choose Transform > Pack.
  • Added: Keybindings for selecting a specific tab in the sidepanel ("Open Next Panel", "Open Previous Panel", "Open Tileset Panel", "Open UVs Panel", "Open Painting Panel", "Open Transform Panel", "Open Scene Panel"). You can bind a key for these in the Edit > Buttons > General section.
  • Improved: Subdivide panel inputs can be adjusted with mousewheel/arrow keys.
  • Fixed: Importing .obj models without an .mtl file would fail.
  • Fixed: When "Deselect when single clicking" is enabled, the Gizmo wouldn't always reposition itself.
  • Fixed: "Properties" section in the Transform panel wouldn't apply position or rotation to objects. This was caused by a recent change, but is fixed now.
  • NW.js: Updated the nwjs to version 80, except for the builds marked with "_old" suffix and also the arm version.

Remember to report any bugs you may encounter!

Check the Gallery to see creations by Crocotile users: http://www.crocotile3d.com/gallery
Also, there is a Discord server where Crocotile users can chat: https://discord.gg/fmtJdUb
Watch youtube videos demonstration Crocotile 3D: Youtube channel
Consider supporting via Patreon!

Open link