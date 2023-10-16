Share · View all patches · Build 12455050 · Last edited 16 October 2023 – 20:09:20 UTC by Wendy

v.2.2.4 (October 16, 2023)

Added: Scale mode for selected UVs when holding Shift+Alt. You can now scale UVs via the mouse. Scaling will be relative to the crosshair position.

Added: "Pack" action in UVs panel to organize the selected uvs within the tileset bounds. Connected UVs will stay grouped together. Right-click to open context-menu and choose Transform > Pack.

Added: Keybindings for selecting a specific tab in the sidepanel ("Open Next Panel", "Open Previous Panel", "Open Tileset Panel", "Open UVs Panel", "Open Painting Panel", "Open Transform Panel", "Open Scene Panel"). You can bind a key for these in the Edit > Buttons > General section.

Improved: Subdivide panel inputs can be adjusted with mousewheel/arrow keys.

Fixed: Importing .obj models without an .mtl file would fail.

Fixed: When "Deselect when single clicking" is enabled, the Gizmo wouldn't always reposition itself.

Fixed: "Properties" section in the Transform panel wouldn't apply position or rotation to objects. This was caused by a recent change, but is fixed now.

NW.js: Updated the nwjs to version 80, except for the builds marked with "_old" suffix and also the arm version.

