Oxygen Not Included update for 17 October 2023

[Game Hotfix] - 577063

Build 12454989

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes and Improvements
All versions

  • Updated Russian and Chinese localizations.

Fixes
All versions

  • Fixed formatting issue with critter age in details screen.
  • Fixed a bug where buildings under construction didn't show all their effects listed under the Effects section (in the info screen) when selected.
  • Fixed a bug where the logic input port for critter traps was not working.
  • Fixed a crash that could occur when Dream Journals were delivered to the Somnium Synthesizer.
  • Fixed a bug where delivering zero Dream Journals to the Somnium Synthesizer would prevent further delivery errands from being created.
  • Fixed issue causing building health bars to hide and show unexpectedly when toggling between different overlays.
  • Fixed a crash when canceling Move To errands if the item was already at the location.
  • Fixed a crash when queuing multiple Move To errands where one of the items was already at the location.
  • Fix crash that could occur when loading a save with an invalid Move To order.

Spaced Out! only

  • Fixed Grubfruit plants not dropping fruit when playing on higher game speeds.

