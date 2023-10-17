[Game Hotfix] - 577063

Changes and Improvements
All versions
- Updated Russian and Chinese localizations.
Fixes
All versions
- Fixed formatting issue with critter age in details screen.
- Fixed a bug where buildings under construction didn't show all their effects listed under the Effects section (in the info screen) when selected.
- Fixed a bug where the logic input port for critter traps was not working.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when Dream Journals were delivered to the Somnium Synthesizer.
- Fixed a bug where delivering zero Dream Journals to the Somnium Synthesizer would prevent further delivery errands from being created.
- Fixed issue causing building health bars to hide and show unexpectedly when toggling between different overlays.
- Fixed a crash when canceling Move To errands if the item was already at the location.
- Fixed a crash when queuing multiple Move To errands where one of the items was already at the location.
- Fix crash that could occur when loading a save with an invalid Move To order.
Spaced Out! only
- Fixed Grubfruit plants not dropping fruit when playing on higher game speeds.
Changed files in this update