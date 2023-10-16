 Skip to content

Pandemic Train update for 16 October 2023

2 days until release – A walk through the biomes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Welcome survivors!

There are 2 days left until the release!

Time is rushing inexorably, but let's slow down for a moment and take a walk through the biomes of Pandemic Train. Let's listen for a moment to the music that accompanies us as we wander through the desolation of Europe.

Today we are not going to burden you with mechanics, solutions, or novelties in the game. Today, for a change, we would like to show you the sounds that will be with you during this journey into the unknown. A journey full of struggle for the survival of your crew. And of all humanity.

Remember, too, that these are the last moments to compete for the maximum discount on the release of Pandemic Train in the community challenge!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1379600/Pandemic_Train/



