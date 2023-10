Share · View all patches · Build 12454917 · Last edited 19 October 2023 – 17:59:03 UTC by Wendy

Happy Mogloween! Join in on the spooky celebrations happening now! Visit Ravenspire and discover the looming threat there!

1.104.0 fixes and updates

-tweaks to the XP displayed in the Guild Panel

-Guild Officers can now activate Guild Powers

-fixed an issue where Guild total XP could go too high