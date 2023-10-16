Patch 16/10/2023

[ GAME MECHANICS ]
Fixed an issue in Boss Level 6: Players no longer need to defeat the boss before the round concludes.
Resolved a problem in Level 5: The drone now interacts correctly with the floor, ensuring players don't get indefinitely stuck in the level.
[ LEVEL DESIGN ]
Tweaks and optimizations for better gameplay experience.
[ MISC ]
Various bug fixes and performance improvements to enhance stability and user experience.
Thank you for your feedback and continuous support. Stay tuned for more updates!
Changed files in this update