Patch 16/10/2023

Build 12454877 · Last edited 16 October 2023 – 20:09:32 UTC by Wendy

[ GAME MECHANICS ]

Fixed an issue in Boss Level 6: Players no longer need to defeat the boss before the round concludes.

Resolved a problem in Level 5: The drone now interacts correctly with the floor, ensuring players don't get indefinitely stuck in the level.

[ LEVEL DESIGN ]

Tweaks and optimizations for better gameplay experience.

[ MISC ]

Various bug fixes and performance improvements to enhance stability and user experience.

Thank you for your feedback and continuous support. Stay tuned for more updates!