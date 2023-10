Share · View all patches · Build 12454851 · Last edited 16 October 2023 – 20:09:38 UTC by Wendy

-We have added the option to invert the X or Y axes of camera management.

-We have improved a couple of aspects of the interface to make it more intuitive.

-We have decorated some rooms that were a little empty.

-We have added a small clue for a puzzle that is too difficult.