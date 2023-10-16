Update 0.3.8 - Quality of Life Updates

We've made a lot of improvements and changes to Stardander School for Witches, and with the recent launch, I decided to copy those over to Stardander Revenant!

This includes lots of UI and usability improvements, lots of additional options (like auto advance, text speed and controls), and a complete overhaul of the battle UI, including quick casting spells, and added animations to potions and enemies.

While this update doesn't add any additional content (I feel the story is complete as is), it does make Stardander Revenant much better to play, especially if you're used to the improvements in Stardander School for Witches.

I hope you enjoy these improvements, and will give Stardander School for Witches a look if you haven't yet!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1733050/Stardander_School_for_Witches/