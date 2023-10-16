Dev Build 0.902C Hotfix

Thank you to everyone who helped flag these issues over the weekend, we worked as fast as we could on getting a hotfix out, which you can see below.
- Fixed zombies spawning in trees.
- Fixed zombies spawning on top of each other.
- Improved zombie navigation.
- Fixed L85A2 rifle disappearing.
- Fix for missing skills on older saves.
- Fixed weapon crates slot issue for crates found in the world.
- Improved snapping on some base building items.
- WIP text chat added (Press Enter).
- Supply drop map location now saved and loaded.
- Potential fixes for server/client packet loss causing the client to get stuck.
- Added option to disable Eagle Eye Skill to server settings.
HumanitZ Team 🧟🔥💥
Changed files in this update