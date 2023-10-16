Dev Build 0.902C Hotfix

Thank you to everyone who helped flag these issues over the weekend, we worked as fast as we could on getting a hotfix out, which you can see below.

Fixed zombies spawning in trees.

Fixed zombies spawning on top of each other.

Improved zombie navigation.

Fixed L85A2 rifle disappearing.

Fix for missing skills on older saves.

Fixed weapon crates slot issue for crates found in the world.

Improved snapping on some base building items.

WIP text chat added (Press Enter).

Supply drop map location now saved and loaded.

Potential fixes for server/client packet loss causing the client to get stuck.

Added option to disable Eagle Eye Skill to server settings.

HumanitZ Team 🧟🔥💥