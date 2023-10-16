 Skip to content

HumanitZ update for 16 October 2023

Dev Build 0.902C Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 12454792 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you to everyone who helped flag these issues over the weekend, we worked as fast as we could on getting a hotfix out, which you can see below.

  • Fixed zombies spawning in trees.
  • Fixed zombies spawning on top of each other.
  • Improved zombie navigation.
  • Fixed L85A2 rifle disappearing.
  • Fix for missing skills on older saves.
  • Fixed weapon crates slot issue for crates found in the world.
  • Improved snapping on some base building items.
  • WIP text chat added (Press Enter).
  • Supply drop map location now saved and loaded.
  • Potential fixes for server/client packet loss causing the client to get stuck.
  • Added option to disable Eagle Eye Skill to server settings.

HumanitZ Team 🧟🔥💥

