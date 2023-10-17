 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Digital Diamond Baseball V11 update for 17 October 2023

Minor Patch (11.2.6)

Share · View all patches · Build 12454730 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This minor patch contains some performance improvements and fixes a bug with the extended boxscore editor when editing runs given up by the pitcher.

Shut down Digital Diamond Baseball and Steam and then restart Steam to get the update.

Play Ball!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2318831 Depot 2318831
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2318832 Depot 2318832
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2318833 Depot 2318833
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link