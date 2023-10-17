Minor Patch (11.2.6)

This minor patch contains some performance improvements and fixes a bug with the extended boxscore editor when editing runs given up by the pitcher.
Shut down Digital Diamond Baseball and Steam and then restart Steam to get the update.
Play Ball!
