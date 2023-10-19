Controller Support and Console Launch SALE!

Hello Everyone!
We're so excited to announce Witchy Life Story FINALLY has controller support and is FINALLY out on Xbox and the Nintendo Switch as of TODAY! To celebrate, Witchy Life Story is now 35% OFF until Halloween! Also, check out our new trailer below. Taylor Ambrosio Wood, who composed the music for our first game, The Window Box, did the music. It's also now the ending song played during the ending credits.
We're also excited to share that we've created a bundle with The Window Box, so you can get both of our games at a discount! Just make sure to read the content warnings for The Window Box before purchasing. It's a bit darker than Witchy Life Story.
Other than all of that, we did some bug fixing that hopefully will improve your experience playing our game!
- Finally tracked down that silly tarot bug causing The Devil to appear instead of the correct card (it wasn't on purpose, I swear!)
- Fixed the save/load bug if you quit the game after completing the first-day tasks and didn't go into the house afterward
- More spelling and grammar stuff
- Fixed the weird issue that would appear if the text was bolded in the text box
- Fixed the crafting state reset when crafting the enchanted objects
Changed files in this update