Controller Support and Console Launch SALE!

Hello Everyone!

We're so excited to announce Witchy Life Story FINALLY has controller support and is FINALLY out on Xbox and the Nintendo Switch as of TODAY! To celebrate, Witchy Life Story is now 35% OFF until Halloween! Also, check out our new trailer below. Taylor Ambrosio Wood, who composed the music for our first game, The Window Box, did the music. It's also now the ending song played during the ending credits.

We're also excited to share that we've created a bundle with The Window Box, so you can get both of our games at a discount! Just make sure to read the content warnings for The Window Box before purchasing. It's a bit darker than Witchy Life Story.

Get the Bundle Here!

Other than all of that, we did some bug fixing that hopefully will improve your experience playing our game!