October Update | Experimental Branch (Animal Taming Update)

Hi everyone,

it was a hot summer and there was more work to do than I've planned in, but I have a new short update for you which includes the access to the experimental branch. You can find all new additions for this version on the list on the end of this post (including the full animal taming mechanic, all new animals, all new constructions & more).

Experimental Branch

With this update I will give you access to the experimental branch, so that you have the option to test and play upcoming updates before they are released on the public version. Here is a brief description of how to access this branch:

Right click on the game in your steam library and select Properties

Select the Betas tab

tab Enter password: password1234

Select the experimental branch

Important:

On the experimental branch can occur more bugs and errors and the only supported languages for the new text entries are English and German.

But I hope you enjoy it! :)

The new full version will be released on the public branch in around the next 1-2 weeks. I have only a few tasks left and have to wait a little bit until the remaining translations come in.

A more detailed description about all new functionalities (plus screenshots) will come with related final update.

Here I have a list of all new functions, mechanics and fixed of the experimental branch (v0.3.012):

Important:

It's recommended to start a new game so that all new animals appear in the world (otherwise existing animal groups have to be exterminated, which causes new animal groups to appear).

added animal taming & pet mechanic

added new skill (animal taming)

added new animal (pheasant)

added new animal (cat)

added new animal (dog)

added new animal (wild boar)

added new animal (claw wolf)

added new animal (carrion snails | little, medium, centurion, queen)

added 2 new constructions (basic & modern animal food producer)

added 2 new constructions (basic & modern animal feeder)

added 3 new constructions (basic, modern & hightech animal cage)

added 3 new items as animal feed (plants, meat, human meat)

added 3 new technologies (basic, modern & hightech husbandry)

added new job section (animal husbandry)

added new event (mysterious wanderer & revenge)

added new event (huge animal herds)

added animal traders

added insect traders

wanderers can be called via radio station now

colonists & pets can be medicated on ground now

added new item (medicine case (basic))

item medicine (simple) got replaced with item medicinal herbs

added squad manager (Ctrl + click on colonist or pet) (is still in testing)

updated all animals so that they can have different colors now

added trust system for pets

added trust level for pets

added many special actions for pets (depending on trust level

added new items (snail meat, new glands & snail queen's head)

added decompose states for colonist and animals

animals can eat corpses now

added body mass system in relation to eating corpses

insects have now a decomposing texture

added new mood effects

added new status effects, poisoning & injuries

added mechanic to pet a pet with new happy face expression

ethanol is now cheaper to produce

added new tab to building menu for stuff regarding pets & animals

added new section to priority overview menu regarding pets & animals

added option to display pets to colonists overview menu (new button)

extended technology tree size

pets can be selected in main menu now

updated door UI and extended functionality

fixed negative influence of factions on barter

conversations get quit now when exit dialog panel

fixed storage zone resource overview was not disable panels from previous zone

fixed immune has still shown poisoning effect in status panel

power cables can now also placed with priority by menu

combined nutrition & medicine panel in colonist status settings

updated combat / shield icons

fixed centipede nest respawn bug

fixed that steam connect didn't worked when at first in single player menu

I hope you enjoyed this short news and are already looking forward to the next update,

Cheers!