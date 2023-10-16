October Update | Experimental Branch (Animal Taming Update)

Hi everyone,
it was a hot summer and there was more work to do than I've planned in, but I have a new short update for you which includes the access to the experimental branch. You can find all new additions for this version on the list on the end of this post (including the full animal taming mechanic, all new animals, all new constructions & more).
Experimental Branch
With this update I will give you access to the experimental branch, so that you have the option to test and play upcoming updates before they are released on the public version. Here is a brief description of how to access this branch:
- Right click on the game in your steam library and select Properties
- Select the Betas tab
- Enter password: password1234
- Select the experimental branch
Important:
On the experimental branch can occur more bugs and errors and the only supported languages for the new text entries are English and German.
But I hope you enjoy it! :)
Plans for the Public Update
The new full version will be released on the public branch in around the next 1-2 weeks. I have only a few tasks left and have to wait a little bit until the remaining translations come in.
A more detailed description about all new functionalities (plus screenshots) will come with related final update.
Update List (on Experimental Branch)
Here I have a list of all new functions, mechanics and fixed of the experimental branch (v0.3.012):
Important:
It's recommended to start a new game so that all new animals appear in the world (otherwise existing animal groups have to be exterminated, which causes new animal groups to appear).
- added animal taming & pet mechanic
- added new skill (animal taming)
- added new animal (pheasant)
- added new animal (cat)
- added new animal (dog)
- added new animal (wild boar)
- added new animal (claw wolf)
- added new animal (carrion snails | little, medium, centurion, queen)
- added 2 new constructions (basic & modern animal food producer)
- added 2 new constructions (basic & modern animal feeder)
- added 3 new constructions (basic, modern & hightech animal cage)
- added 3 new items as animal feed (plants, meat, human meat)
- added 3 new technologies (basic, modern & hightech husbandry)
- added new job section (animal husbandry)
- added new event (mysterious wanderer & revenge)
- added new event (huge animal herds)
- added animal traders
- added insect traders
- wanderers can be called via radio station now
- colonists & pets can be medicated on ground now
- added new item (medicine case (basic))
- item medicine (simple) got replaced with item medicinal herbs
- added squad manager (Ctrl + click on colonist or pet) (is still in testing)
- updated all animals so that they can have different colors now
- added trust system for pets
- added trust level for pets
- added many special actions for pets (depending on trust level
- added new items (snail meat, new glands & snail queen's head)
- added decompose states for colonist and animals
- animals can eat corpses now
- added body mass system in relation to eating corpses
- insects have now a decomposing texture
- added new mood effects
- added new status effects, poisoning & injuries
- added mechanic to pet a pet with new happy face expression
- ethanol is now cheaper to produce
- added new tab to building menu for stuff regarding pets & animals
- added new section to priority overview menu regarding pets & animals
- added option to display pets to colonists overview menu (new button)
- extended technology tree size
- pets can be selected in main menu now
- updated door UI and extended functionality
- fixed negative influence of factions on barter
- conversations get quit now when exit dialog panel
- fixed storage zone resource overview was not disable panels from previous zone
- fixed immune has still shown poisoning effect in status panel
- power cables can now also placed with priority by menu
- combined nutrition & medicine panel in colonist status settings
- updated combat / shield icons
- fixed centipede nest respawn bug
- fixed that steam connect didn't worked when at first in single player menu
I hope you enjoyed this short news and are already looking forward to the next update,
Cheers!
Changed depots in experimental branch