- Fixed a bug with Ctrl-Z and the paint tool
- Fixed a bug where joining a friend through steam would result in player having default cosmetics applied
Zeepkist update for 16 October 2023
Zeepkist Awesome Alpha - Version 15, Patch 53
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Zeepkist Content Depot 1440671
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update