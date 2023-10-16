 Skip to content

Zeepkist update for 16 October 2023

Zeepkist Awesome Alpha - Version 15, Patch 53

Share · View all patches · Build 12454580 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug with Ctrl-Z and the paint tool
  • Fixed a bug where joining a friend through steam would result in player having default cosmetics applied

Changed files in this update

Zeepkist Content Depot 1440671
