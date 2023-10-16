Update Notes for version 0.4.1

Changes
- Game version is now displayed in bottom right corner of the title screen.
Bug Fixes
- FIXED: Orb stars can't be earned in explore mode after restart.
- FIXED: Brakes have no analog control.
- FIXED: Cannot control pause menu with controller when tutorial dialog is open.
- FIXED: Camera view can change while in pause menu. (Distracting for D-Pad users)
- FIXED: Game breaks when pausing between rounds after restart.
- FIXED: Round timer ends early for first round after restart.
- FIXED: Resolution sometimes changes after manually choosing resolution in settings.
- FIXED: Car can teleport under the mall on Miami - Echo Relay during Echo 2.
Linux Beta
Experimental Linux support has been added as a beta branch. The Linux build may be highly unstable depending on the machine configuration, and may cause bright flashing graphical artifacts. To opt-in to the Linux beta, go to the Déjà Drift properties in Steam, and change beta participation to linux-beta.
Changed depots in linux-beta branch