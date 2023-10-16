 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Déjà Drift update for 16 October 2023

Update Notes for version 0.4.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12454575 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changes

  • Game version is now displayed in bottom right corner of the title screen.

Bug Fixes

  • FIXED: Orb stars can't be earned in explore mode after restart.
  • FIXED: Brakes have no analog control.
  • FIXED: Cannot control pause menu with controller when tutorial dialog is open.
  • FIXED: Camera view can change while in pause menu. (Distracting for D-Pad users)
  • FIXED: Game breaks when pausing between rounds after restart.
  • FIXED: Round timer ends early for first round after restart.
  • FIXED: Resolution sometimes changes after manually choosing resolution in settings.
  • FIXED: Car can teleport under the mall on Miami - Echo Relay during Echo 2.

Linux Beta

Experimental Linux support has been added as a beta branch. The Linux build may be highly unstable depending on the machine configuration, and may cause bright flashing graphical artifacts. To opt-in to the Linux beta, go to the Déjà Drift properties in Steam, and change beta participation to linux-beta.

Changed depots in linux-beta branch

View more data in app history for build 12454575
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1914391 Depot 1914391
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1914392 Depot 1914392
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1914393
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1914397 Depot 1914397
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link