Update Notes for version 0.4.1

Changes

Game version is now displayed in bottom right corner of the title screen.

Bug Fixes

FIXED: Orb stars can't be earned in explore mode after restart.

FIXED: Brakes have no analog control.

FIXED: Cannot control pause menu with controller when tutorial dialog is open.

FIXED: Camera view can change while in pause menu. (Distracting for D-Pad users)

FIXED: Game breaks when pausing between rounds after restart.

FIXED: Round timer ends early for first round after restart.

FIXED: Resolution sometimes changes after manually choosing resolution in settings.

FIXED: Car can teleport under the mall on Miami - Echo Relay during Echo 2.

Linux Beta

Experimental Linux support has been added as a beta branch. The Linux build may be highly unstable depending on the machine configuration, and may cause bright flashing graphical artifacts. To opt-in to the Linux beta, go to the Déjà Drift properties in Steam, and change beta participation to linux-beta.