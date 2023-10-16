 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Street Legal 1: REVision update for 16 October 2023

Update Oct.16.2023: CarLot Security!

Share · View all patches · Build 12454563 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Parts

  • Fixed various recent regressions regarding compatibility of engine mods from SLRR.
  • Fixed stock V8 carb not providing a meaningful flow restriction.
  • Fixed Whisper front bumper 3 using incorrect textures & material properties.
  • Fixed washed-out color of various Ninja body parts.

Car Lot

  • Fixed newly bought cars sometimes ending up in unexpected slots.
  • Fixed a set of major bugs, leading to missing/ghost cars.
  • More aggressive deletion of temporary files.

Race Setup RMB-drag

  • Fixed random jitter.
  • Much smoother & more responsive motion, especially at lower framerates.
  • Clickable OSD elements no longer block motion.

Misc

  • Simpler general 'black bar filler' texture.
  • Added an option to disable 3D garage tool sound effects.
  • Fixed opponent spawn variety enforcement not applying to raced opponents of lower rank than yours.
  • Fixed first person driving camera sometimes getting severely messed up after switching cars, and more consistent positioning in general.
  • Fixed the camera moving around when removing/installing parts while seated inside the car.

More to come! Stay tuned! :)

Changed files in this update

Street Legal Content Depot 1571281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link