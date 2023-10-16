Update Oct.16.2023: CarLot Security!

Parts
- Fixed various recent regressions regarding compatibility of engine mods from SLRR.
- Fixed stock V8 carb not providing a meaningful flow restriction.
- Fixed Whisper front bumper 3 using incorrect textures & material properties.
- Fixed washed-out color of various Ninja body parts.
Car Lot
- Fixed newly bought cars sometimes ending up in unexpected slots.
- Fixed a set of major bugs, leading to missing/ghost cars.
- More aggressive deletion of temporary files.
Race Setup RMB-drag
- Fixed random jitter.
- Much smoother & more responsive motion, especially at lower framerates.
- Clickable OSD elements no longer block motion.
Misc
- Simpler general 'black bar filler' texture.
- Added an option to disable 3D garage tool sound effects.
- Fixed opponent spawn variety enforcement not applying to raced opponents of lower rank than yours.
- Fixed first person driving camera sometimes getting severely messed up after switching cars, and more consistent positioning in general.
- Fixed the camera moving around when removing/installing parts while seated inside the car.
More to come! Stay tuned! :)
Changed files in this update